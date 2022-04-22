Clemson zeroing in on assistant basketball hires

Brad Brownell is close to filling the vacancies on his coaching staff.

Billy Donlon and Sean Dixon are expected to be hired as Clemson’s newest men’s basketball assistants. A source tells The Clemson Insider an official announcement could come in the coming days or week.

Brownell has moved quickly since losing a pair of assistant coaches, Antonio Reynolds Dean (Georgia) and Kareem Richardson (North Carolina State), to other high-major programs last week. Donlon on Thursday night stepped down as the head coach at the University of Missouri-Kansas City to “pursue other opportunities,” the school announced.

For Brownell, Donlon would be a familiar addition to the Tigers’ bench. A coaching veteran of more than two decades, Donlon had two previous stints working as an assistant under Brownell, first at UNC-Wilmington (2002-06) before following Brownell to Wright State (2006-10). Donlon, who spent three seasons as the head coach at UMKC, took over at Wright State when Brownell was hired at Clemson following the 2009-10 season.

Donlon has also been an assistant at American, Saint Peter’s, Michigan and Northwestern.

Both coaches bring local ties to the staff. Donlon played his college ball at UNC-Wilmington while Dixon played at Presbyterian, where he also got his start in coaching. Dixon, a native of Marietta, Georgia, spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Middle Tennessee State.

Before that, Dixon spent five seasons on staff at UNC-Asheville, helping the Bulldogs win the Big South tournament championship in 2016, a share of the regular-season conference title in 2017 and the outright league championship in 2018. He also served as Asheville’s recruiting coordinator.

