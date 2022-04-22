In-state WR sees bond with Grisham grow stronger during Clemson visit

It wasn’t Clay Pender’s first time at Death Valley. But when the versatile in-state prospect from Barnwell (S.C.) High School attended Clemson’s spring game on April 9 – his first time seeing a contest there as a recruit – being in The Valley seemed more significant to him.

“I’ve been there before but it was when I was younger,” Pender told The Clemson Insider. “I hadn’t realized it before, but it was crazy for a spring game. It means more when you could also possibly be playing there in the future.”

Pender, a wide receiver/athlete in the 2023 class, enjoyed the spring game – even though the weather wasn’t ideal – and being able to tour the facilities during his unofficial visit.

“It was really nice, the atmosphere was great. It was also very cold,” he said with a laugh.

“I really liked the facilities, especially the nutrition bar in the weight room, and the recovery rooms.”

Pender (6-1, 170) has stayed in touch with Tyler Grisham since working out with Clemson’s receivers coach at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June and felt their relationship grew stronger during the visit.

“He took me on a little tour around the facilities and we were just talking and having a good time,” Pender said. “He sat down at the table with me and my father while eating and had a private tour, so a lot of one-on-one time.”

Pender told TCI recently that Clemson is among the schools he’s feeling the most love from at this point in his recruiting process, along with Georgia State, Wofford, The Citadel and Charleston Southern.

He said the Clemson spring game visit gave him a better feel for where he stands with Grisham and the Tigers in the recruiting process right now and their interest in him.

“I think it kind of showed me that it’s definitely a possibility that I could get an offer,” he said. “I just got to keep working and God will guide me along the way.”

Clemson assistant coach Nick Eason stopped by Pender’s high school on Thursday.

Pender has seen action in all three phases of the game for his high school team, playing on both sides of the ball at receiver, running back, free safety and cornerback, in addition to handling special teams duties as a kicker and punter.

Pender comes from an athletic family, as his uncle, Bru, was a defensive back at South Carolina, and his father played college baseball at USC Aiken.

