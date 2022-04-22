Lee, Ammons, Wagner Postgame

Baseball

April 22, 2022

Clemson head coach Monte Lee talks about the Tigers comeback win over Florida State.  Max Wagner, who hit two home runs including a grand slam, and Ryan Ammons talk about the big win over the Noles.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Max Wagner hit two home runs, including a grand slam, to lift the Tigers over Florida State Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium by a score of 6-4. Mack Anglin got the start for the Tigers (…)

