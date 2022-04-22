Recruiting Roundup: Tracking Clemson's coaches on the trail Thursday

The Clemson Insider kept track of where Clemson’s coaches traveled on the recruiting trail Thursday. So, we rounded up the visits we could account for in a recruiting notebook.

Here’s a roundup of where Clemson’s coaches have been on the recruiting trail and which prospects they visited. Of course, NCAA rules don’t permit direct contact between coaches and recruits in the classes of 2023-25, but Clemson’s coaches did their due diligence as they were back on the trail.

Brandon Streeter

Clemson’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach stopped by Blythewood (S.C.) High School and Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) on Thursday. The latter high school is home to Clemson four-star wide receiver signee Antonio Williams, who will join the program in June, as well as 2023 running back Jarvis Green, who continues to be a target for the Tigers in this year’s class.

Thanks for stopping by Blythewood @CoachStreeter and checking in on our players!!! — Jason Seidel (@FBCoachSeidel) April 21, 2022

Thank you @CoachStreeter and @ClemsonFB for stopping by and checking in on our guys. #RecruitDutchFork pic.twitter.com/xderB5sJo6 — Dutch Fork Football (@dfhsfootball) April 21, 2022

CJ Spiller

Clemson’s running backs coach hit the trail Thursday and made several trips across the Palmetto State. Spiller stopped by both Ridge Spring-Monetta (S.C.) and Wagener-Salley (S.C.).

TCI spoke with the head coach at Wagener-Salley, Willie Fox, who told us that Thursday’s visit was a normal recruiting visit, in which Spiller was inquiring about any potential prospects. Fox told him about Brandon Pontoon, who is one of the program’s sophomore offensive linemen in the class of 2024.

Additionally, Spiller stopped by Saluda (S.C.) High School, which is home to 2023 athlete Tyleke Mathis, who is followed by multiple Clemson assistants on Twitter.

Being at the right place at the right time makes for a great day! 💜🏈🧡 @CJSPILLER visits @SaludaAthletics! Next time…CJ please stop by Hollywood Elementary in Saluda to sign a copy of our Clemson Football book in our library! Our librarian @susansfrye is your biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/n3PSvqQcLh — Jennifer Thomas (@jtthomastigers) April 21, 2022

Tyler Grisham

Clemson’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator was by the shore Thursday, as he made stops to Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Collegiate Post-Grad Academy and Conway (S.C.) High School.

It was great having Coach Tyler Grisham from Clemson University here today to recruit our players at Conway High School @Coach_Grisham @ClemsonFB @CTigerAthletics @ConwayTigersFB — Conway Tigers Football (@ConwayTigersFB) April 22, 2022

Kyle Richardson

Clemson’s tight ends coach and passing game coordinator has been the team’s most active coach on the recruiting trail thus far.

Though, Richardson was down in the Sunshine State on Thursday, passing through Golden Gate High School (Naples, Fla.), which is home to John Lee Honorat. The three-star athlete in the class of 2024 currently holds offers from schools like Austin Peay, Buffalo, FIU, Iowa State, Louisville and UMass.

Thomas Austin

Clemson’s offensive line coach stopped by Wakefield High School (Raleigh, N.C.) on Thursday. The school’s best prospect is a 2023 quarterback by the name of Dominic Haney, who currently holds offers from programs like East Carolina and North Carolina Central.

Additionally, Austin was at Leesville Pride High School, which is also in Raleigh.

Thank you @ClemsonFB and @COACH_TA for stopping by Leesville Road today and checking out out our guys! — Leesville Pride Football (@pride_leesville) April 21, 2022

Wesley Goodwin

Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach hit the recruiting trail Thursday and visited Crescent High School (Iva, S.C.). There are three prospects of interest from this particular school: Jackson Taylor ‘24–OL, Darius Latimer ‘25–RB/DB and Jake Duncan ‘25–OL/DL.

Goodwin also later stopped by nearby Seneca High School.

A huge thank you to Defensive Coordinator @WesleyGoodwin from @ClemsonFB for stopping by Crescent High and recruiting our @CHSTigersFB players. pic.twitter.com/jhAB1nh0a8 — Crescent Football (@CHSTigersFB) April 21, 2022

Great to have @ClemsonFB Defensive Coordinator @WesleyGoodwin on campus with us today! Thanks for coming by to see us Coach! #RecruitTheCats — Coach Crane (@CoachDCrane) April 22, 2022

Lemanski Hall

The Clemson Insider learned Thursday that Clemson’s defensive ends coach stopped by Carver (Ga.) High School, which is home to four-star defensive end Darron Reed, who is a top target for the Tigers in the 2023 recruiting class.

Reed confirmed Hall’s visit to TCI and also informed us that he will be taking an official visit to Clemson June 3-5. Reed will be making his college decision come July 4.

Hall was at Callaway High School (Hogansville, Ga.) as well on Thursday.

A huge thank you to @coachski_ for stopping by to visit our program today 🟠🟣#CLEMSON #TIGERS pic.twitter.com/DpOTPDBfnU — Callaway Football (@CavsRecruits) April 21, 2022

Nick Eason

Clemson’s defensive tackles coach visited Blackville-Hilda (S.C.) High School Thursday. The program’s head coach, Kevin Jones, told us in a direct message that Eason was just making the normal rounds to all the schools in his area and exchanging info, in case Blackville has some possible prospects in the future.

Eason was also at Barnwell (S.C.) High School, which is home to prospects like 2023 athlete Clay Pender III and running back Tyler Smith.

Big thanks to @CoachEason1 and Clemson football for stopping by and checking in on our guys at Blackville Hilda High School. pic.twitter.com/AERPimjFIy — Kevin Jones (@CoachJonesHawks) April 21, 2022

Appreciate @CoachEason1 for stopping by and checking out the Warhorses today. — Derek Youngblood (@CoachYoungblood) April 21, 2022

Mickey Conn

Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach was at Asheville (N.C.) High School on Thursday. The program’s most notable prospect is 2024 outside linebacker/safety Noah ‘Nobu’ Shaw.

It was great to have @CoachConn with Clemson, @CoachDefo with NC State and @Glenn_Spencer with Wake Forest all stop by today to talk about our student-athletes! #CougarPride #RecruitTheHigh pic.twitter.com/pC4iAaPWNc — Asheville High School Football (@AHSCougarsFB) April 21, 2022

Mike Reed

Clemson’s cornerbacks coach stopped by Stratford High School (Goose Creek, S.C.) on Thursday.

Great catching up with @ClemsonFB and meeting @CUCoachReed and getting a chance to share a little about the Knights! #SLR — Stratford Football (@SHSKnightsFB) April 21, 2022

