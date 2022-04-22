Where former Tigers are ranked on these final NFL Draft big boards

These two national outlets released their final big boards this week as we close in on the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins next Thursday in Las Vegas and runs through Saturday.

PFF’s final big board of 250 players features a trio of former Tigers, with projected first-round pick, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., of course the highest-ranked of the three at No. 23.

“Booth has some of the best feet in the draft class, but he got exposed a tad too often for our liking,” PFF’s Michael Renner wrote. “He gave up 29 catches from 46 targets for 312 yards in his first full year as a starter.”

Wide receiver Justyn Ross is the next former Tiger to check in on PFF’s final big board, coming in at No. 140.

“Ross’ extensive injury history sidetracked what was a promising career after he led the nation in yards per route as a true freshman,” Renner wrote. “He didn’t notch 1,000 yards in a season after that.”

Booth’s fellow 2021 first-team All-ACC selection at cornerback, Mario Goodrich, is ranked No. 244 on PFF’s big board.

ESPN’s Matt Miller also released his final big board (subscription required) this week and has Booth, Ross and Goodrich all ranked as well.

Booth is ranked as the fourth-best cornerback and No. 32 overall player, while Goodrich is tabbed as the No. 22 cornerback and comes in at No. 221 overall.

Ross, meanwhile, is considered by Miller to be the No. 24 receiver and checks in at No. 163 overall on Miller’s big board.

