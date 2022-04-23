Legacy recruit names Clemson among top schools

Legacy recruit names Clemson among top schools

Recruiting

Legacy recruit names Clemson among top schools

By April 23, 2022 1:00 pm

By |

One of Clemson’s top cornerback targets in the 2023 recruiting class dropped his top five schools on Saturday afternoon via social media.

Westlake (Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell is down to Clemson, Michiagn State, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Auburn.

Terrell was among the headlining visitors in attendance for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day in late January and spoke with The Clemson Insider shortly thereafter.

Mike Reed, a key member of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s staff, has served as Terrell’s primary recruiter from the get-go. Reed, who is now Clemson’s assistant head coach, in addition to duties as cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator, had a message for Terrell when he was last on campus.

“He was just saying that it’s all love, even if I go somewhere else it’s all love,” Avieon said regarding Reed’s message to him. “But, Clemson’s definitely at the top one of my schools and he was just saying how he could use me in their defense.”

Terrell, of course, is the younger brother of former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback, A.J. Terrell. So, Avieon is quite familiar with what the program has to offer and has been a priority prospect for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class.

Clemson offered the younger Terrell brother back on April. 29, 2020, and he’s made countless trips to The Valley ever since.

Avieon (6-0, 170) ranks as the No. 17 cornerback and No. 108 overall prospect nationally in the 2023 recruiting class, per Rivals.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Avieon told TCI that he doesn’t have a No. 1 school right now. He wants to take other visits and let the process play out. He isn’t pressed to make a decision anytime soon and feels like he’ll know when he’s ultimately ready.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

18hr

Following Clemson’s 6-4 comeback win over Florida State on Friday night, coach Monte Lee spoke with reporters. Max Wagner, who hit two home runs including a grand slam, and Ryan Ammons also talked about (…)

20hr

CLEMSON, S.C. — Max Wagner hit two home runs, including a grand slam, to lift the Tigers over Florida State Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium by a score of 6-4. Mack Anglin got the start for the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home