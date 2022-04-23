Legacy recruit names Clemson among top schools

One of Clemson’s top cornerback targets in the 2023 recruiting class dropped his top five schools on Saturday afternoon via social media.

Westlake (Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell is down to Clemson, Michiagn State, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Auburn.

Terrell was among the headlining visitors in attendance for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day in late January and spoke with The Clemson Insider shortly thereafter.

Mike Reed, a key member of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s staff, has served as Terrell’s primary recruiter from the get-go. Reed, who is now Clemson’s assistant head coach, in addition to duties as cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator, had a message for Terrell when he was last on campus.

“He was just saying that it’s all love, even if I go somewhere else it’s all love,” Avieon said regarding Reed’s message to him. “But, Clemson’s definitely at the top one of my schools and he was just saying how he could use me in their defense.”

Terrell, of course, is the younger brother of former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback, A.J. Terrell. So, Avieon is quite familiar with what the program has to offer and has been a priority prospect for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class.

Clemson offered the younger Terrell brother back on April. 29, 2020, and he’s made countless trips to The Valley ever since.

Avieon (6-0, 170) ranks as the No. 17 cornerback and No. 108 overall prospect nationally in the 2023 recruiting class, per Rivals.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Avieon told TCI that he doesn’t have a No. 1 school right now. He wants to take other visits and let the process play out. He isn’t pressed to make a decision anytime soon and feels like he’ll know when he’s ultimately ready.

