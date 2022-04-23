Raiders QB spurns former Gamecock for Clemson legend

Raiders QB spurns former Gamecock for Clemson legend

“No sir, that money is for Renfrow.”

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was asked on Twitter whether he’d want his team to go after former South Carolina and current San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel — who reportedly requested a trade out of San Francisco earlier this week — and Carr’s reply will certainly have Clemson fans smiling from ear to ear.

While Samuel is undoubtedly a talented NFL do-everything wide receiver, it’s clear that if having to choose between him and Clemson legend/Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow, Carr would stick with ole reliable.

Renfrow has been outstanding since joining the league. He has 208 receptions, 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns for his career. Renfrow is also a standout on special teams, handling punt return duties for the team.

He is expected to command a massive contract when he hits free agency, and if the Raiders want to keep him around, they would be hard-pressed to do so if they bring in someone like Samuel.

