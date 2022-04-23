Recruiting Roundup: Tracking Clemson's coaches on the trail Friday

The Clemson Insider kept track of where Clemson’s coaches traveled on the recruiting trail Friday. So, we rounded up the visits we could account for in a recruiting notebook.

Here’s a roundup of where Clemson’s coaches have been on the recruiting trail, as they stayed in state on Friday and maintained relationships with schools in the Palmetto State. Of course, NCAA rules don’t permit direct contact between coaches and recruits in the classes of 2023-25, but Clemson’s coaches did their due diligence as they were back on the trail.

Brandon Streeter

Clemson’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach continued to make his rounds on the trail Friday.

First, Streeter stopped at Richland Northeast High School (Columbia, S.C.) and later made his way to another Columbia-based high school at Spring Valley, where he was able to reconnect with one of his former Clemson teammates in Wardell Rouse, who serves as the program’s special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach.

Staying in Columbia, Streeter visited a trio of schools: Heathwood Hall Episcopal High School, Columbia High School and The Hammond School.

Thank you so much to @ClemsonFB it was a pleasure talking to @CoachStreeter about our kids. Did I mention our principal @mark1_sims is a proud @ClemsonUniv alumni also! pic.twitter.com/fnVAmocLRw — Richland Northeast Football (@RNEcavsfootball) April 22, 2022

It was great having coach Brandon Streeter from Clemson University football recruiting our players here at Spring Valley! Coach Rouse with a former Clemson teammate. @CoachStreeter @ClemsonFB @TheValley_FB @SV_Athletics @WardellRouse pic.twitter.com/JHi3vldf9U — Robin Bacon (@CoachRobinBacon) April 22, 2022

We can always count on @CoachStreeter @ClemsonFB to visit our campus. Thanks for stopping by today. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/vUO9ljX2Qz — Heathwood Football (@HeathwoodFB) April 22, 2022

Thank you @CoachStreeter for stopping by and checking in on our guys. pic.twitter.com/XAhV7DlZ2x — Jason Bush (@coachbush15) April 22, 2022

I really appreciate @CoachStreeter from @ClemsonFB for stopping by to recruit our @HammondFootball players! Enjoyed catching up, coach! — Jon Wheeler (@CoachJonWheeler) April 22, 2022

CJ Spiller

On Friday, Clemson’s running backs coach stopped by Silver Bluff High School (Aiken, S.C.), which used to be home to Traevon Dunbar, but the 2024 running back has since transferred to Midland Valley, also in Aiken.

Spiller also made his way to Aiken (S.C.) High School.

Thank you to @ClemsonFB legend Coach @CJSPILLER for stopping by the Bluff today. Enjoyed the visit. #RecruitSomeDogs pic.twitter.com/lSq0XsM6l0 — Silver Bluff Football (@SilverBluffFB) April 22, 2022

Appreciate @CJSPILLER for stopping by the Hornet Nest today. pic.twitter.com/06kxhBTIMN — Aiken High Football (@AikenHighFB) April 23, 2022

Tyler Grisham

Clemson’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator stopped by both Pee Dee Academy (Mullins, S.C.) and Aynor (S.C.) High School on Friday. The latter school’s head coach — Jason Allen — is a Clemson grad himself.

Thank you to @Coach_Grisham from @ClemsonFB for stopping by today to check in on the 🦅 today! #AllIn pic.twitter.com/DW497hVvOy — Pee Dee Academy Football (@PeeDeeFootball) April 22, 2022

Just wanted to say thank you to @Coach_Grisham and @ClemsonFB for stopping by to see @AynorFootball today! First class guy and program! 🐅🏈 #ALLIN — Coach Jason Allen 🔨⏰ (@CoachAllenAHS) April 22, 2022

Thomas Austin

Clemson’s offensive line coach stayed in the Tar Heel State, as he visited Panther Creek High School (Cary, N.C.) and Apex (N.C.) High School on Friday.

Thank you @Coach_TA from Clemson University for stopping by today! pic.twitter.com/8giKkJj8rA — Apex High School Football Recruiting (@ApexFBRecruits) April 22, 2022

Big thanks to @Coach__TA from @ClemsonFB for coming through to talk about our young men today. S/O to @OLCoachCaldwell! Appreciate you carving out relationships for so long. — Sean Crocker (@PantherCreekFB) April 23, 2022

Wesley Goodwin

Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach visited Walhalla (S.C.) High School, as well as nearby Anderson High School on Friday.

Thank you to Coach Goodwin for coming by Walhalla to check in with Coach Johnson on some of our players! Thanks for all you do! Go Tigers! @padgett_johnson @WesleyGoodwin @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/G3hKkpUfVO — Razorback Football (@WalhallaHSFBall) April 22, 2022

Nick Eason

Clemson’s newly-minted defensive tackles coach checked in on Swansea (S.C.) High School Friday.

Mickey Conn

Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach made visits to Laurens (S.C.) High School, as well as Clinton (S.C.) High School on Friday.

Thank you @CoachConn for coming by and talking Recruiting and Football today! #GoBigRed pic.twitter.com/Qv2zYZaiWV — Corey Fountain (@CoreyFountain6) April 22, 2022

Mike Reed

As for Clemson’s cornerbacks coach, he made his way to each Ashley Ridge High School (Summerville, S.C.), R.B. Stall High School (North Charleston, S.C.) and Fort Dorchester High School, which is also in North Charleston.

Glad to have @CUCoachReed on campus today to talk about our Ashley Ridge Football student-athletes #HUNT — Shane Fidler (@CoachFidler) April 22, 2022

Great having coach Reed on campus todaybto talk about our players Thank-you for coming by.@CUCoachReed pic.twitter.com/or63Wkr05U — STALL WARRIORS FOOTBALL (@STALL_FOOTBALL) April 22, 2022

Thank you Coach Mike Reed from Clemson stopping by The Fort today! pic.twitter.com/ccFE2lofdx — Fort D Football (@FDpatriots) April 22, 2022

