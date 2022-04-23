Recruiting Roundup: Tracking Clemson's coaches on the trail Friday

April 23, 2022

The Clemson Insider kept track of where Clemson’s coaches traveled on the recruiting trail Friday. So, we rounded up the visits we could account for in a recruiting notebook.

Here’s a roundup of where Clemson’s coaches have been on the recruiting trail, as they stayed in state on Friday and maintained relationships with schools in the Palmetto State. Of course, NCAA rules don’t permit direct contact between coaches and recruits in the classes of 2023-25, but Clemson’s coaches did their due diligence as they were back on the trail.

Brandon Streeter

Clemson’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach continued to make his rounds on the trail Friday.

First, Streeter stopped at Richland Northeast High School (Columbia, S.C.) and later made his way to another Columbia-based high school at Spring Valley, where he was able to reconnect with one of his former Clemson teammates in Wardell Rouse, who serves as the program’s special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach.

Staying in Columbia, Streeter visited a trio of schools: Heathwood Hall Episcopal High School, Columbia High School and The Hammond School.

CJ Spiller

On Friday, Clemson’s running backs coach stopped by Silver Bluff High School (Aiken, S.C.), which used to be home to Traevon Dunbar, but the 2024 running back has since transferred to Midland Valley, also in Aiken.

Spiller also made his way to Aiken (S.C.) High School.

Tyler Grisham

Clemson’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator stopped by both Pee Dee Academy (Mullins, S.C.) and Aynor (S.C.) High School on Friday. The latter school’s head coach — Jason Allen — is a Clemson grad himself.

Thomas Austin

Clemson’s offensive line coach stayed in the Tar Heel State, as he visited Panther Creek High School (Cary, N.C.) and Apex (N.C.) High School on Friday.

Wesley Goodwin

Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach visited Walhalla (S.C.) High School, as well as nearby Anderson High School on Friday.

Nick Eason

Clemson’s newly-minted defensive tackles coach checked in on Swansea (S.C.) High School Friday.

Mickey Conn

Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach made visits to Laurens (S.C.) High School, as well as Clinton (S.C.) High School on Friday.

Mike Reed

As for Clemson’s cornerbacks coach, he made his way to each Ashley Ridge High School (Summerville, S.C.), R.B. Stall High School (North Charleston, S.C.) and Fort Dorchester High School, which is also in North Charleston.

