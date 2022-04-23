Top Clemson DE target locks in official visit, gives the latest on his recruitment

On Thursday, The Clemson Insider spoke with a priority defensive lineman target for Clemson in the class of 2023. Carver (Columbus, Ga.) four-star Darron Reed gave the latest on his recruitment as he’s locked in his official visits and his commitment date.

Clemson continues to put forward its best foot with Reed, as the Tigers pursue his commitment. Defesnive ends coach Lemanski Hall was back on the recruiting trail Thursday and made sure to stop by Carver High School, to visit with Reed.

Reed told us just how much that meant to him, especially when considering the relationship(s), he’s been able to carve out with both Hall and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason. He also indicated that the latter relationship dates back to Eason’s time at Auburn.

“I talk to Coach Ski and Coach Eason every now and then,” Reed said. “I been having a good relationship with Coach Eason since he was at Auburn, so our relationship is pretty good and me and Coach Ski’s relationship is pretty good as well.

“They’re great people and even better coaches,” he added.

Part of Clemson’s recruitment pitch to Reed is the fact that he’ll have a chance to come in and compete to play early. Clemson is preparing to lose four of its defensive ends — Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry, Justin Mascoll and Myles Murphy — following the completion of the 2022 season.

Obviously, that won’t be the main reason why, Reed picks his next home, but he did say that having the opportunity to play early will be a factor in his decision regardless.

Reed will be at Clemson from June 3-5 for an official visit. He told us that he’s hoping that his next visit to Clemson’s campus will help confirm how he already feels about the school. In addition to Clemson, he’s set up official visits to LSU, Miami, Florida State and Ohio State.

When it comes time for Reed to sit down with his family and ulitamey decide on his next home, what are gonna be some of the more important factors that he’s looking for?

“Someone that’s gonna get me to the next level, maximize my education and just somewhere that feels like home,” he said.

Reed will be locked in and ready to go before his senior season, as he is set to make his college announcement on July 4.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!