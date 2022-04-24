NFL Network expert gives pro comp, team fit for Booth

NFL.com this week published an article with pro comparisons and analytical team fits for the top cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Network Analytics Expert Cynthia Frelund uses her context-based data models to evaluate some of the top draft prospects and notes that the goal for her comps are “showing some of the strengths, weaknesses and unknown résumé aspects for each prospect, while offering a perspective to approximate how team analytics departments might view the player’s potential NFL impact.”

Her comp for former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is former NFL corner Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler who won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos.

Talib played collegiately at Kansas, where he was a consensus All-American.

“Computer Vision sees plenty of similarities between Booth’s Clemson film and Talib’s Kansas film,” Frelund wrote. “Among all corner prospects in my 20-season sample, both rank in the 75th percentile when it comes to change of direction, stop-start quickness and straight-line speeds in pads. According to Pro Football Focus, Booth’s 70 passer rating allowed ranked seventh in the ACC last season (at least 40 targets), while his PFF coverage grade of 78.6 ranked third in the conference (min. 100 coverage snaps).”

As for which team Frelund sees Booth fitting in with, considering factors such as each team’s personnel, coaches and strategy right now, and simply what would be a realistic match, Frelund’s fit for Booth is the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The AFC West figures to be a nightmare for defenses in 2022,” she wrote. “The Chiefs, who have a lot of question marks on that side of the ball, must specifically address the cornerback position. Kansas City holds back-to-back first-round picks at Nos. 29 and 30.”

Booth is expected to be a first-round pick in next week’s draft, which begins Thursday in Las Vegas.

Many recent mock drafts have projected Booth to the New England Patriots.

