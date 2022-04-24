Top Clemson defensive tackle target talks about his top-5 list

One of Clemson’s top defensive tackle targets in the class of 2023 dropped his final five schools this past Thursday afternoon via social media.

Grimsley’s (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Jamaal Jarrett is down to Clemson, Georgia, UNC, LSU and Auburn.

‼️TOP FIVE ‼️

Thank U to all the Coaches who gave me the opportunity to be apart of there great programs, but without further ado These 5️⃣ programs Will be the ones I’ll be focusing on the most #thankful@DonCallahanIC @adamgorney @BrianDohn247 @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/HvM3TUfVTk — 🅹🅰︎🅷 (@JamaalJarrett) April 21, 2022

Clemson was able to get the 6-foot-5, 340-pound junior on campus last week, where he was able to earn an offer. Jarrett long maintained that he wanted an offer from Clemson, so he could include the Tigers in his top school’s list.

Here’s a summary of Jarrett’s thoughts on each school in his top five.

Clemson

“Of course, me getting the offer a couple of weeks ago. It was a great visit. I already built a good relationship with the staff towards the end of 2021. It was just a great visit. I like how they recruit. I like how Coach (Wesley) Goodwin, Coach (Dabo) Swinney, Coach (Nick) Eason recruit. Coach Eason has experience in the NFL. I feel like I would help Clemson’s defensive line (become) even better.

“It’s a new coach just hired, so you already know he’s gonna be there for the next four years, which is good to rely on because if I were to go there, I know Coach (Eason) wouldn’t leave me or anything like that. That’s what I respect. Coach Eason is a really good coach and was a really great player in the NFL as well.

“I can see myself playing on Clemson’s defensive line with Payton Page, Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy. I can see myself being in their role(s) and playing in the exact same spots. Just being coached by Coach Swinney and Coach Nick Eason is great. I can definitely put Clemson in my top list and they’re one of the top contenders in my recruitment.”

UNC

“They were my first love, my first college offer and the first school to actually see me and give me a chance. I just felt like off that, I deserved the respect and belonged in my top five. I really love the campus, I’m really cool with the recruiting staff, and always have a good time over there.

“Then, one of my former teammates — Travis Shaw — committed there. That has a big impact, especially somebody coming from my same neighborhood, making it out. That’s really helped me put UNC in my top list.

Georgia

“Georgia, my family loves them, I love them. I have a great relationship with the coaches: Coach (Kirby) Smart and (defensive line) Coach (Tray) Scott. The support and family base are there. They always show love when I’m there. I could fit in their d-line room. And I know that if I put in the work, I can start fast.”

LSU

“I like how (defensive line) Coach (Jamar) Cain, he keeps it real with me. Every time we’re on the phone, he just evaluates me, keeps it real with me and tells me what I need to work on. Then, just seeing one of the best defensive linemen on paper — Mason Smith — then, they got a pretty good offensive line over there with Will (Campbell) and Kardell Thomas. They’ve got a lot of big boys down there in Louisiana and I can see myself playing with that type of group.”

Auburn

“For Auburn, (Defesnive line) Coach (Jimmy) Brumbaugh is a great coach. He has a lot of experience in coaching. One of my bros — Enyce Sledge — just committed to Auburn. He’s a 2022 d-tackle. Me and him are really close. He was kind of like Travis Shaw. He’s been my mentor and everything. He’s going to Auburn, so that really helped me want to choose Auburn as well. I’m definitely gonna get out there for a visit. The coaching staff is cool and great, hitting me up every now and then. We talk weekly and me and Enyce talk every day.”

