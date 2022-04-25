Brownell comments on addition of newest assistants

Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell officially got his guys earlier today when the school announced the additions of Billy Donlon and Sean Dixon to his coaching staff.

Brownell had been zeroing in on his newest assistant coaches for a while. Donlon and Dixon are replacing Antonio Reynolds Dean and Kareem Richardson, who recently left to join the staffs at Georgia and North Carolina State, respectively.

Brownell made his first public comments on the hires in a news release. This is the third time Brownell has coached with Donlon, who spent the last three seasons as the head coach at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and also previously worked under Brownell during his stops at Wright State and UNC Wilmington.

“I’m extremely fortunate to add someone as talented as Billy to my coaching staff,” Brownell said in a statement. “He and I have had lots of success together dating back to our time at Wright State and UNCW. He has an incredible passion for teaching the game of basketball, and our players will benefit greatly from working with him on and off the court. Because of his time as a head coach at UMKC and Wright State and as an assistant at two Big Ten schools, he will expand our recruiting base nationally.”

Dixon was an assistant at Middle Tennessee State before being hired away by Brownell. A native of Marietta, Georgia, Dixon gives the Tigers a coach that’s familiar with the metro-Atlanta area, a recruiting hotbed. Dixon, who played his college ball at Presbyterian and spent time as an assistant at UNC Asheville, also has ties to the Carolinas.

“Sean is an extremely talented young coach who excels at teaching the game and building relationships with players,” Brownell said. “He holds strong recruiting ties in the Southeast and has done a great job recruiting in this region. He has played a big role in helping head coach Nicholas McDevitt establish winning programs at both UNC Asheville and Middle Tennessee State and has all the tools necessary to become a future head coach in this business.”