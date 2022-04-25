Late father's influence has Skalski thinking of 'dream team' ahead of NFL Draft

For former Clemson linebacker James Skalski, there are three people that have impacted his football career the most.

One is his former defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, whom Skalski credited with helping him better understand the game and “seeing it in a way I never knew was out there.” Another is one of his former teammates, Ben Boulware, whom Skalski said he wanted to emulate at middle linebacker.

There is also his late father, John, who died suddenly from a heart attack during Skalski’s freshman season in 2016.

“Just his love for the game,” Skalski recently told The Clemson Insider. “Just showed me how to work, and we still share that bond today.”

The memory of his father is on Skalski’s mind more than usual given what looms later this week. The NFL Draft starts with the first round Thursday and will conclude Saturday, and there’s one team in particular that has his attention: the Dallas Cowboys.

Ultimately, though, Skalski just hopes to hear his name called by somebody before the weekend is over. A two-time captain and three-year starter at Clemson, Skalski wrapped up a decorated collegiate career this past season with a team-high 100 tackles. He’s the only player to ever play in five ACC championship games, and his 69 career games played is tied for the most ever at Clemson.

Still, the 6-foot, 240-pounder, who wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine, isn’t expected to come off the board until the latter stages of the seven-round draft if at all. Skalski got a chance to work out for all 32 NFL teams during Clemson’s pro day last month and has visited a handful of teams since, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Just get me in the door somewhere and I’ll prove you wrong,” Skalski said following his pro-day workout.

But Skalski said he’s been a Cowboys fan his whole life because of his father, who grew up in the Lone Star State. It’s hard for John’s son to not think about what could be.

“My dad’s from Dallas,” Skalski said. “My whole family (on my dad’s side) is from Dallas. I was born and raised watching the Cowboys. That would be my dream team.”

Regardless of where he might land, Skalski would play in the NFL for a decade if he had his way. But if the end of his playing career comes sooner than expected, Skalski said he plans to start a career in coaching.

“I know whatever I do, I’m going to be around the game of football,” he said. “It’s something I’m really good at and something I’m passionate about. It doesn’t feel like work to me. I get up every day with a smile on my face knowing I get to do something that’s part of this game.”

Staffer Mary Dentremont contributed to this story.

