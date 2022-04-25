Rising Alabama WR in contact with Grisham will camp at Clemson this summer

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a fast-rising wide receiver prospect, who has been in contact with Tyler Grisham and will be spending multiple days camping at Clemson this summer.

Baldwin County (Bay Minette, Ala.) three-star Ky McNulty— a 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior — ranks as the No. 43 prospect from the state of Alabama the class of 2023, per 247Sports.

McNulty had been receiving mail at his school from Clemson and then, they started sending it to his house. Shortly thereafter, Grisham followed him on Twitter and they’ve since been talking back-and-forth about McNulty camping at Clemson this summer.

The talented wideout will be participating in Clemson’s three-day overnight camp from June 10-12. McNulty said he’s looking forward to being coached up by Grisham and further building his relationship with Clemson’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator.

“It’s a dream,” he said regarding his interest from Clemson. “Just knowing Justyn Ross coming from Alabama and just knowing that I’m getting the same attention that he was getting when he was in high school, it’s a blessing.”

Ross is a guy that McNulty looks up to. While there are some similarities between them McNulty describes himself as a quick, aggressive receiver, who knows how to play the ball and judge it in the air. Additionally, he touted his ability to go up and make contested catches in traffic.

McNulty holds offers from schools like Wake Forest, Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss, Troy and Miami (OH). In addition to Clemson, he’s received interest from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Mississippi State, Florida and UCF.

“My recruitment process has been very fluid lately,” he said. “I’m looking for a family-oriented college. I want to go to a school that’s very disciplined, but also where I can feel like I’m myself. I don’t want to change my character for anybody.”

In addition to participating at the Dabo Swinney Camp, McNulty is planning to camp at Duke, Jackson State, Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia and possibly North Carolina this summer.

He’s ready to ball out and show college coaches what he’s made of.

“I have expectations for Clemson, which I have for any college at any level,” he said. “I’m a high school player that’ll be a freshman going into college next year after my senior year.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of Ky McNulty.

