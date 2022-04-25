Where is Clemson in this national outlet's ACC spring football power rankings?

Despite not winning the ACC last season for the first time since 2014, Clemson sits atop this national outlet’s ACC spring football power rankings.

USA Today recently released its spring power rankings for the ACC and has the Tigers at No. 1 coming off their 10-3 campaign in 2021.

As USA Today’s Paul Myerberg writes, Clemson is still the team to beat in the ACC even though there is uncertainty surrounding its starting quarterback position and the fact the Tigers lost both coordinators to head coaching jobs.

Here’s what Myerberg had to say about Clemson and its quarterback situation in ranking the Tigers atop his ACC spring football power rankings:

It was only a year ago that DJ Uiagalelei was listed among the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy. Heading out of the spring and into the summer, it’s not even certain the junior will remain the Tigers’ starter. After throwing just nine touchdowns and averaging a paltry six yards per attempt in 2021, Uiagalelei will be tested by incoming freshman Cade Klubnik, a five-star recruit.

Three ACC teams from the Tar Heel State — NC State, North Carolina and Wake Forest — comprise the 2-4 spots in Myerberg’s ACC spring power rankings, respectively, with defending ACC Champion Pittsburgh coming in at No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10, in order from Nos. 6-10, are Miami, Florida State, Virginia, Louisville and Syracuse.

You can read Myerberg’s full ACC spring football power rankings here: LINK.

