Clemson making recently offered safety feel like a priority

This past weekend, The Clemson Insider spoke with a prospect in the class of 2023 that has quietly emerged as a significant target for the backend of Clemson’s secondary.

Sumner High School (Riverview, Fla.) three-star safety Kylen Webb offered the latest on his recruitment, as well as what he’s been hearing from Clemson since he was last on campus.

Webb has been checking in with Clemson co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn, who he says he’s been in contact with at least two times a week. They were on the phone this past weekend and talked about getting Webb up for an official visit to Clemson from June 3-5.

“Ever since I came up to visit, I feel like me and him’s relationship got stronger,” Webb said. “We’ve started to talk more and form a bond really. We’ve started to talk really about life outside of football, as well as football. He’s talked about coming to my school to also see me in person again. So, our relationship has gotten up to Clemson and received the offer.”

Conn and Wesley Goodwin will eventually make their way to Sumner High School in the coming weeks. That reinforces to Webb that he’s a priority to Clemson’s defensive coaching staff.

“It really shows me that they’re really interested and heavy on me,” he said, “and that they’re coming down to see me as well, coming down from Clemson. It’s getting my faith and shows that they want me and they really care about me.”

Webb is currently enjoying the recruitment process and plans to make a decision before the fall. He made sure to reiterate that Clemson is one of the top schools in his recruitment. In addition to Clemson, Webb mentioned UCF and Florida State as the schools recruiting him the hardest at the moment.

While two of those schools are within the confines of Webb’s home state, it doesn’t sound like distance will be a factor in his decision. With that being said, what are some of the more important factors that Webb is looking for in a school at the next level?

“A school that embraces me right away and that has plans for me to have an impact my freshman year as a true freshman,” he said. “Which, Clemson says they have plans for me. What I’m really looking for at the next level is a place that I can call home and that really develops guys as an athlete all four years and get a good education.”

Talking about Webb and his game, he’s versatile enough to play anywhere across the secondary. According to Webb, Clemson has told him that he can play safety as well as defensive back.

That’s essentially what Webb plays at Sumner, so he’d be more than comfortable doing so at the next level as well.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Kylen Webb

