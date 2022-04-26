Clemson roars past Presbyterian in 12-3 victory

Thanks to huge rallies in both the third and the fourth innings that combined for nine of Clemson’s twelve runs, the Tigers stormed past the Presbyterian College Blue Hose by a score of 12-3 on Tuesday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson’s bats roared to life in the first of two midweek matchups on Tuesday, ending the night with 12 runs on 15 hits and two home runs.

“I was really pleased,” head coach Monte Lee said following the win. “We had two big innings there at the beginning of the game in the second and the third and we tacked on runs in the fifth and a run in the seventh, so I thought we did a nice job offensively in terms of our approaches at the plate.”

“We didn’t chase out of the strike zone a whole lot, a lot of barrels, a lot of balls hit to all fields… I just thought, all in all, it was just a good offensive day for us one through nine. We got good at-bats down in the order seven, eight, and nine did some good things for us as well. I just thought we got good offensive production from nine guys in a lineup. It was a nine versus one kind of offense today, which I like to see.”

Clemson starter Ricky Williams earns the win, his second of the season, in 6.2 innings of work. Righthander Colbey Klepper tallies the loss for the Blue Hose.

Presbyterian College got the scoring started early in the first. Following a back-to-back single and double with two outs, Jeremiah Boyd hit a two RBI single through the right side to put the Blue Hose up 2-0 in the top of the first.

The Tigers didn’t trail for long though. With bases loaded and no outs, Chad Fairey was walked, scoring Caden Grice and cutting the deficit in half. Later on in the second, Cooper Ingle came up big with a two RBI double down the third-base line. Wright followed suit with an RBI single to give the Tigers the 4-2 lead after two.

Clemson continued their hot streak at the plate into the third. Grice started the inning off going yard with a solo bomb to right field followed by Benjamin Blackwell’s sac-fly with the bases loaded to score Dylan Brewer. The Tigers tacked on another three runs thanks to three back-to-back RBI singles, extending their lead to 9-2 through three.

Following a scoreless fourth inning, Tyler Corbitt brought in another two runs for the Tigers with a two-run homer to left field in the fifth, his seventh of the year, along with Brewer’s RBI single in the seventh that scored Wagner.

The Blue Hose scored their third and final run of the evening in the eighth with Dalton Reeves’ solo home run to center field for a final score of 12-3.

With the win, Clemson improves to 27-14 overall.

“I think we’re taking a little bit of the pressure off ourselves,” Corbitt said regarding their offensive success. “We’re worried about getting to the next guy and not worrying about putting everything on ourselves. Just keeping pressure off each one of us and knowing that the guy behind you can back you up. Playing free and having pressure-free at-bats and just being able to play and have fun.”

Next up, Clemson hosts its second midweek matchup of the week versus No. 22 Wofford on Wednesday, April 27 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ACCNX.