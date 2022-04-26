Four Tigers ranked on this final NFL Draft Top 300 Big Board

CBS Sports on Tuesday published a finalized Big Board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is set to kick off Thursday in Las Vegas and will run through Saturday.

Four former Clemson standouts appear on CBS Sports’ top 300 prospect rankings for the 2022 NFL Draft, as ranked by Chris Trapasso.

Projected first-round pick Andrew Booth Jr., a first-team All-ACC cornerback in 2021, of course comes in first on the list as the No. 11 overall player in the rankings.

“Booth has nickel cornerback twitch and explosion at quality perimeter cornerback size, and his pass-disruption radius is the size of a World Cup-caliber goaltender,” Trapasso wrote.

Both former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross and former Tiger cornerback Mario Goodrich are ranked as Round 6 players, with Ross ranked No. 198 overall and Goodrich checking in as the No. 225 overall player on CBS Sports’ final top 300 big board.

Former Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector also cracked the list, coming in at No. 291 under the category of “Priority UFAs” — unrestricted free agents.

