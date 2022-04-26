The latest on renovations to Death Valley

Clemson’s football team wasn’t the only aspect of the program working on itself this spring.

Memorial Stadium is undergoing a multi-phase renovation project that will consist of $65 million worth of upgrades once it’s completed. Phase I, which includes improvements to the stadium’s video boards, began shortly after Clemson’s final home game last season and is expected to be finished in time for the Tigers’ home opener against Furman in the fall.

“We play Furman on, what, Sept. 10? Sept. 9 probably,” Clemson athletic director Graham Neff recently told the Clemson Insider, referencing the timeline for completion.

The first phase also includes expansion of the WestZone and Masters clubs that give fans a direct view of the Hill and video board from the West end zone. As for that primary video board, it’s going to dramatically increase in size to 7,166 square feet, or roughly four and a half times larger than the old one, Neff said. It will also include a new sound system and LED lighting.

Neff said the secondary video boards located in each corner of the West end zone are also getting some technological enhancements, though they will remain the same size. The total cost of all of the video board renovations is roughly $20 million, Neff said.

Other Phase I modifications, Neff said, include sprucing up the facades displaying Clemson’s Ring of Honor and national title and ACC championship years as well as backlit “Clemson Welcomes You To Death Valley” signs on each side of the stadium.

Phase II will include updates to Lot 5 (where the team’s pregame Tiger Walk begins) as well as the team’s locker room area. Those renovations are scheduled to get started shortly after the 2022 season.

