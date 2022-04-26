Two standing out early for big, athletic Alabama DL

There is strong mutual interest between Clemson and this standout defensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State.

Opelika (Ala.) High School defensive end Malik Autry – a 6-foot-6, 265-pound freshman in the class of 2025 – is feeling the love from the Tigers and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall early in the recruiting process.

“From all the schools, Clemson probably shows me the most interest right now, as far as like how many times I’ve been up there,” Autry told The Clemson Insider recently. “They were my first unofficial visit this spring. I know I’ve been recruited pretty heavy by them. But definitely one of the top schools on my list.”

Autry competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June and returned to campus for the aforementioned unofficial visit in mid-March.

“It was great,” he said of the visit. “They have a great facility with the bowling alley and basketball (court), and it just felt like home with all the coaches. And then the way that all the coaches have been (at Clemson) for such a long time… Most of the coaches played there and their kids went there, and it just seemed like one big whole family.”

Witnessing one of Clemson’s spring practices was the highlight of the visit for Autry.

“The practice was really cool to watch,” he said. “Watching Coach Hall and the defensive line go against the offense, that was probably the best part for me.”

Speaking of Hall, he and Autry were able to catch up during the visit.

The two have already developed a tight relationship. Autry’s hometown of Opelika is located less than 20 miles from where Hall grew up in Valley, Ala., and Hall has been consistently recruiting Autry for quite some time now.

“Me and him have been talking for a while,” Autry said. “I came to camp last year in June. So, we’ve got a great relationship because he’s from my hometown. So, we just talked a good bit. He said he’s going to try to get down to my school’s campus.”

Autry said he will likely get back on Clemson’s campus this summer. In addition to Clemson, he has been able to visit schools like Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi State, North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

Georgia and Louisville have offered Autry, who will certainly view an offer from Clemson as a significant one if the Tigers pull the trigger on an offer down the road when they eventually start extending offers to class of 2025 recruits.

“If I get an offer from Clemson, I think it’s definitely going to mean something big to me,” he said. “He (Hall) has been recruiting for a long time, most consistently recruiting me from my young age. So, it would mean a lot.”

Even though Autry doesn’t have an offer from Clemson in hand yet, the Tigers are nonetheless one of the teams standing out to him early in the recruiting process.

“Clemson’s probably number one,” he said. “Clemson, and Georgia.”

What will the school that lands Autry’s commitment in the future be adding to their defensive line with him?

“I like to describe myself as just big and fast,” he said. “Even at the camp, my whole thing was trying to be quick off the ball, quick going against bigger and slower offensive linemen. Most big guys are not usually faster, so that’s how I like to classify myself as, as a very athletic, fast, big defensive end.”

