Clemson tops former Tiger's ranking of the ACC's best defenses

This former Clemson standout is bullish on the Tigers’ defense heading into the 2022 season.

Former Clemson and All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain, now an analyst for the ACC Network, co-hosted Packer and Durham with Mark Packer on ACCN on Tuesday and gave his ranking of the ACC’s best defenses.

Clemson’s defense, anchored by a loaded defensive line and led by new defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin, tops Mac Lain’s list.

“Number one, until proven otherwise, is gonna be Clemson,” Mac Lain said.

“This is going to be the best defensive line in the country. The Avengers, not the Power Rangers, because there’s a million of them on the defensive line. You and I have spoke a million times – this linebacking corps is going to be better. They’re faster, they’re more athletic, they’re more aggressive. And then the secondary is going to be some young bucks that we don’t quite know just yet nationally, but we will, and they have some ballhawks, they have some playmakers. And Wes Goodwin, he’s a mad scientist. He was drawing stuff up in the spring game… So, he’s going to dial it up. He’s going to have unbelievable things, and I just think Clemson’s the standard.”

Last season under then-defensive coordinator and current Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, Clemson’s defense led the ACC in points per game allowed (14.8) and yards per game allowed (305.5) while ranking second in the conference behind defending ACC champion Pittsburgh in sacks (42.0), third in turnovers gained (20) and fourth in tackles for loss (92.0).

Behind Clemson in Mac Lain’s ranking of the ACC’s best defenses is NC State at No. 2, followed by Pittsburgh at No. 3, Miami at No. 4 and Boston College at No. 5.

