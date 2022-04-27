Former ACC, NFL WR says Booth's tape tells you all you need to know

Football

By April 27, 2022 11:29 am

ACC Network analyst and former Virginia Tech and NFL wide receiver Eddie Royal broke down what he saw on tape from Clemson star cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Clemson DB Andrew Booth, a versatile defender. Someone who can high point the ball, but also come up and make plays in the run game.

“Andrew Booth Jr. has everything you are looking for in a defensive back.”

Check out Royal’s breakdown of Booth below:

