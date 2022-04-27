Former ACC, NFL WR says Booth's tape tells you all you need to know

ACC Network analyst and former Virginia Tech and NFL wide receiver Eddie Royal broke down what he saw on tape from Clemson star cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Clemson DB Andrew Booth, a versatile defender. Someone who can high point the ball, but also come up and make plays in the run game.

“Andrew Booth Jr. has everything you are looking for in a defensive back.”

Check out Royal’s breakdown of Booth below:

“Andrew Booth Jr. has everything you’re looking for from an NFL defensive back.”@EddieRoyalWR says the tape tells you all you need to know about @ClemsonFB's @andrewbooth21 🔒 pic.twitter.com/cViI60hAfw — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 26, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks