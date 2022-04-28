Clemson Football posts Spector highlight reel

With the NFL Draft just one day away, teams are dialing in on who they want to select. Today, Clemson Football put out a quick highlight reel on draft hopeful Baylon Spector.

Spector is projected to be a later-round selection or undrafted free agent. Talented, smart, and athletic, Spector has the ability to play at the next level. The NFL Draft is always a bit of a surprise, but some believe the linebacker might go earlier than expected.

Check out the highlights below:

