Cool moment for this former Tiger in the NFL

Cool opportunity for this former Clemson star in the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, a second-team All-Pro in his second NFL season in 2021, had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Wednesday night’s Atlanta Braves game vs. the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park in Atlanta.

A two-time All-ACC selection during his three-year Clemson career (2017-19), Terrell was drafted by the Falcons in the first round (16th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Atlanta native had a breakout season last year, when he tallied 81 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, 16 passes defended and three interceptions in 16 games last season.

Terrell didn’t allow more than 32 yards in coverage in a game last season, allowed fewer than 20 yards in 13 games last season and also recorded the lowest passer rating allowed (47.5) and the lowest completion percentage allowed (43.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Additionally, per PFF, Terrell yielded only 200 yards over the course of the entire season.

In 44 games (30 starts) at Clemson, Terrell recorded 107 career tackles (3.5 for loss), 29 pass breakups, six interceptions (returned for a total of 160 yards including a 44-yard touchdown) and two forced fumbles. He started all 15 games in his first year as a starter in 2018, scoring the first points of the College Football Playoff National Championship on a pick-six, and helped Clemson to a 29-1 record in two years as a starter.

A.J. Terrell is throwing out the first pitch at tonight’s @Braves game ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/3fp1Bf2o3B — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 27, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

