Dolphins make a decision on Wilkins

As we approach the start of the 2022 NFL Draft tonight, the Miami Dolphins have made a decision on their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins are exercising the fifth-year option on former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, according to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe.

Now that his option has been picked up, Wilkins is guaranteed a salary of $10.753 million next year, and this move buys more time for the two parties to negotiate a long-term deal.

It would be wise for the Dolphins to lock up Wilkins for the long haul. The former Clemson star and 13th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft is coming off a career season last year, when he posted 89 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, four passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a touchdown reception.

Wilkins, who has played in 47 games while making 43 starts during his three-year NFL career (2019-2021), has 192 tackles, eight sacks, an interception and three fumble recoveries to go with two catches for two touchdowns.

The Dolphins are exercising the 5th year option on DT Christian Wilkins, per source. Miami views Wilkins as a foundational player for their defensive identity with his energy and work ethic. A lot of steady improvement since being drafted including a strong 2021 campaign. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 28, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

