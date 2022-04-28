Giants make a move with former Clemson DL

The New York Giants made a move Thursday with their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Giants announced they have picked up the fifth-year option on former Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

As a result of having his option picked up, Lawrence is guaranteed a salary of $10.753 million next year, and the move keeps him under contract with the Giants through the 2023 season.

Since being selected by the Giants with the 17th overall pick in 2019, Lawrence has played in 48 games across his first three seasons, recording 145 total tackles (81 solo), nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups in his career.