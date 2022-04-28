NFL insider gives injury update on Goodrich

NFL Network and NFL.com Insider Ian Rapoport took to Twitter this week with an injury update on former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday in Las Vegas and runs through Saturday.

According to Rapoport, Dr. Steven Martin of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics-Prisma Health sent a letter to all 32 NFL teams stating that Goodrich is fully cleared for all football activities without restriction after the rib injury he sustained during the Senior Bowl that hindered his pre-draft testing.

Goodrich has been hampered physically during the pre-draft process after cracking some of his ribs during a practice just two days into his time at the Senior Bowl during the first week of February.

The injury cut Goodrich’s time at the Senior Bowl short, and he aggravated it while running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, which kept him from participating in position drills.

He was able to do more during Clemson’s Pro Day on March 17, where he took part in the vertical jump, broad jump and some shuttle runs while posting times of 4.62 seconds and 4.60 in the 40 — both slower than the official time of 4.52 he posted at the combine in Indianapolis a couple of weeks earlier, though he was operating at what he estimated is about 75% of how he’s normally capable of performing when fully healthy.

Goodrich said after Clemson’s Pro Day that he wasn’t all that concerned about his 40 times.

“I ain’t too worried about the 40,” Goodrich said. “Teams know what’s going on.”

Goodrich is projected to be selected between the third and sixth rounds in this weekend’s draft.

A first-team All-ACC selection as a senior in 2021, Goodrich was arguably the Tigers’ best all-around corner this past season, tying for the team lead with nine pass breakups. He was third among Clemson’s defensive backs with 48 tackles and also had two interceptions, including a pick-six in the Tigers’ Cheez-It Bowl victory over Iowa State.

