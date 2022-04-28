Top-100 national recruit staying in touch with Tigers, planning return visit to Clemson

Clemson will get one of the nation’s top-ranked linebackers and a top-100 national prospect from the Volunteer State back on campus this summer.

Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) four-star Edwin Spillman – the No. 4 outside linebacker and No. 74 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per Rivals – has been staying in touch with members of Clemson’s coaching staff and plans to return to Tiger Town this summer.

“They are trying to get me back up soon,” Spillman told The Clemson Insider, “and I’ll head up there this summer for a visit/camp.”

Spillman previously visited Clemson last June, when he participated in four sessions of the Dabo Swinney Camp across two full days.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound rising junior looks forward to getting back on campus.

“Really excited,” he said. “Going to be a fun time!”

Spillman communicates from time to time with his area recruiter for Clemson, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, as well as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin.

“We will talk every now and then to build up relationships,” he said.

Spillman owns an offer list comprised of more than a dozen Power Five programs, including Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi State, NC State, Wake Forest, Boston College, Arizona State and others.

Although the Tigers haven’t yet offered Spillman – they’ve only offered a couple of prospects in the 2024 class thus far – Clemson is one of the schools standing out to him at this stage of his recruiting process, and he feels good about his chances of earning an offer from the Tigers moving forward.

“I think I got good chances of getting the offer,” he said. “It would mean a lot, because I have always liked Clemson, so it would mean a lot.”

