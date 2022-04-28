Where are former Tigers in ESPN's latest 7-round mock draft, final draft rankings?

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to get underway with the first round on Thursday in Las Vegas, ESPN NFL Draft analysts have released their latest mock draft and final draft rankings.

ESPN’s Matt Miller published a seven-round mock draft (subscription required) on Tuesday and has Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. going to the New England Patriots with the 21st overall pick in the first round.

“Booth could be the replacement for J.C. Jackson, and he could be the steal of the cornerback class here,” Miller wrote. “Booth’s Clemson tape shows a tough technician who is quick, fluid and agile. He has also shown versatility in a diverse defensive scheme.

“The Patriots have needs at wide receiver and linebacker, but Booth’s value and the importance of the position make him an easy pick.”

Miller’s mock draft sees Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross teaming up with fellow former Tiger wideout Mike Williams with the Los Angeles Chargers, as he projects Ross to go to the Chargers in Round 5 (No. 160 overall pick).

Miller, meanwhile, projects Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich to come off the board in the sixth round to the Houston Texans with the 205th overall selection.

ESPN NFL Draft analysts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper released their final Big Boards for the 2022 draft class this week.

McShay has Booth ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect, while Kiper has him ranked lower at No. 39.

McShay’s final draft rankings (subscription required) slot Ross as the 150th-best prospect, while he has Goodrich ranked No. 225 and linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector at No. 318 and No. 355, respectively.

As for Kiper’s final draft rankings (subscription required), he has Ross ranked at No. 136 overall and Goodrich at No. 155 overall, while he pegs Skalski as the No. 25 inside linebacker, Spector as the No. 19 outside linebacker and Nolan Turner as the 28th-best safety.

