An end to this Clemson draft streak

The first round of the NFL Draft came and went Thursday without any Clemson players hearing their name called.

That’s been a rarity for the Tigers’ program of late.

Clemson had produced at least one first-round draft pick in each of the previous three years. It’s just the second time since 2013 that the Tigers haven’t had any players come off the board within the first 32 picks.

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was the most likely candidate to keep the streak going after being widely projected to be a first-round pick leading up the draft, but his recent injury history could be giving teams some pause. A former five-star recruit, Booth started just four games his first two seasons at Clemson in large part because of nagging injuries. He missed a game this past season with a strained hamstring and recently underwent hernia surgery, forcing him to miss the NFL scouting combine and Clemson’s pro day during the pre-draft process.

Four cornerbacks were selected in the first round, including top-5 picks Derek Stingley Jr. and Ahmari “Sauce” Gardner. ESPN ranks Booth as the top corner still available and the third-best available player regardless of position heading into today’s second and third rounds.

Fellow corner Mario Goodrich, receiver Justyn Ross, safety Nolan Turner and linebackers Baylon Spector and James Skalski are among Clemson’s other draft-eligible players that hope to hear their names called during the seven-round draft, which concludes Saturday.

Photo courtesy of Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks