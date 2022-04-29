Analyst believes a former Tiger is one of ACC's biggest sleepers in NFL Draft

On ACC Network this week, a few ACCN analysts weighed in on who they think are the biggest sleepers from the ACC in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Former Clemson and All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain sees former Tiger safety Nolan Turner as a big sleeper.

Mac Lain was part of ACCN’s coverage of Clemson’s Pro Day on March 17, when Turner stole the show with the highest vertical jump among the participants at 37 ½ inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, 2 inches that tied for the longest of the day. Additionally, he wowed while running his first 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds before besting that a few minutes later with a 4.46 on his second attempt.

“When you look at Nolan Turner from Clemson… We were there, we saw him up close and personal, the things that he was able to do at Pro Day,” Mac Lain said. “A lot of scouts had him at a 4.3, some in the 4.4s. Jumping out of the gym on vertical and the broad jump. And then his tape — this guy was an All-American his junior year, and the things that he was able to do from the safety position… Obviously a very smart player, a locker-room guy, is a sure tackler. Had a ton of interceptions his sophomore and junior year.”

Turner was named third-team all-ACC by Phil Steele last season, when he finished fourth on the team with 69 tackles despite battling hamstring and toe injuries. He also recorded three pass breakups, two tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 10 games (all starts).

The Vestavia Hills, Ala., native finished his six-year Clemson career (2016-21) credited with 259 tackles (13.5 for loss), 20 passes broken up, seven interceptions returned 78 yards, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles over 65 career games (25 starts). He was an AFCA second-team All-American and also earned a second-team nod from USA Today in 2020 after tallying 66 tackles (6.0 for loss), a team-high three interceptions and three pass breakups over 12 games (11 starts).

“I think that he is truly one of those sleepers, one of those diamonds in the rough that at the next level, he’s going to find a great fit and a great home,” Mac Lain said.

Former Georgia and Miami head coach and current ACCN analyst Mark Richt believes Turner could be a great value pick for an NFL team as well.

“The safety position at all levels of ball has to be a great communicator back there on the back end,” he said. “But when you get into the NFL and you get all the shifts and motions and all the checks that they expect you to take care of, you’ve got to have somebody back there that really can understand it and communicate it, and I know Nolan’s that kind of guy. So, he’s going to have great value not only from his skill set, but because of his ability to process information and communicate.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks