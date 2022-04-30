Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 4, Georgia Tech 1

Galleries

By April 30, 2022 8:08 am

Clemson started the series against Georgia Tech with a 4-1 win.  Clark and Cagle both hit home runs to help lift the Tigers.

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

