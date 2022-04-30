Baylon Spector drafted in seventh round

Baylon Spector saw his dream come true when he was taken in this year’s NFL Draft.

Spector was taken in the seventh round Saturday by the Buffalo Bills, who made the former Clemson linebacker the 231st overall pick. Spector is the first Clemson linebacker drafted since Isaiah Simmons went eighth overall to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

A two-year starter in college, Spector started 21 of the 53 games he played at Clemson, finishing his career with 210 tackles, nine sacks, three pass breakups and an interception. He was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler (85) this past season when he was a team captain.

Spector led the team in tackles (72) and sacks (4.5) as a junior in 2020. He also had 10.5 tackles for a loss that season.

He was the second Clemson player taken in the draft — 189 picks after cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who went to the Minnesota Vikings with the 42nd overall selection.

