ESPN analyst weighs in on Bills drafting Spector

ESPN analyst weighs in on Bills drafting Spector

Football

ESPN analyst weighs in on Bills drafting Spector

By April 30, 2022 6:23 pm

By |

One of ESPN’s top draft analysts reacted to the Buffalo Bills’ selection of former Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector during the NFL Draft.

Buffalo made Spector the 231st overall pick when they chose him in the seventh round Saturday. Analyst Todd McShay said he thinks the Bills are “betting on those traits” that Spector used to become a two-year starter for the Tigers, noting Spector’s length at the position as a 6-foot-1, 235-pounder.

He also said Spector ran well at the NFL scouting combine.

“The long arms, he does a good job of wrangling ball carries down as a tackler,” McShay said during the network’s broadcast Saturday. “Chases hard in pursuit and makes a lot of plays on effort.

McShay said there are also aspects of Spector’s game that he has to improve as he transitions to the next level.

“The thing he’s got to do is he’s got to work on his hands, and he’s got to work on the consistency of recognizing things. A lot of false steps versus misdirection,” McShay said. “A lot of inconsistency there. He’s a player who has some traits, but he’s going to have to become more consistent at the next level.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5m

A former Clemson defensive tackle has signed a free agent deal after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft. On January 4, 2021 Jordan Williams entered the transfer portal and later signed with Virginia (…)

reply
1hr

Nolan Turner turned his strong pre-draft showing into a shot at the next level. Clemson’s former safety has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, a source told The Clemson (…)

1hr

After going undrafted in this year’s 2022 NFL draft, it didn’t take long for former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich to find a new home. Goodrich is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Philadelphia (…)

2hr

Baylon Spector saw his dream come true when he was taken in this year’s NFL Draft. Spector was taken in the seventh round Saturday by the Buffalo Bills, who made the former Clemson linebacker the 231st (…)

3hr

While Clemson waits on more players to come off the board, a former Tiger was taken in the NFL Draft on Saturday. Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home