ESPN analyst weighs in on Bills drafting Spector

One of ESPN’s top draft analysts reacted to the Buffalo Bills’ selection of former Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector during the NFL Draft.

Buffalo made Spector the 231st overall pick when they chose him in the seventh round Saturday. Analyst Todd McShay said he thinks the Bills are “betting on those traits” that Spector used to become a two-year starter for the Tigers, noting Spector’s length at the position as a 6-foot-1, 235-pounder.

He also said Spector ran well at the NFL scouting combine.

“The long arms, he does a good job of wrangling ball carries down as a tackler,” McShay said during the network’s broadcast Saturday. “Chases hard in pursuit and makes a lot of plays on effort.

McShay said there are also aspects of Spector’s game that he has to improve as he transitions to the next level.

“The thing he’s got to do is he’s got to work on his hands, and he’s got to work on the consistency of recognizing things. A lot of false steps versus misdirection,” McShay said. “A lot of inconsistency there. He’s a player who has some traits, but he’s going to have to become more consistent at the next level.”

