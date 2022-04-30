No. 18 Tigers shut out Yellow Jackets 3-0, secure series

Following the win on Friday in game one over the Yellow Jackets, Clemson secured the series with a 3-0 shutout win on Saturday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium. It all came down to the first inning of play, where the Tigers saw a stellar defensive performance following what could have been two costly fielding errors along with two back-to-back doubles in the bottom half of the inning from Cammy Pereira and McKenzie Clark that put Clemson on the board first.

Clemson ace Valerie Cagle earns the win in the circle, recording ten strikeouts and the complete game in her fourteenth win of the season. Righthander Blake Neleman tallied the loss for Georgia Tech.

“Great win for us today against a tough Georgia Tech team,” head coach John Rittman said following the win. “Valerie Cagle, just awesome in the circle. We had a really shaky first inning behind her, defensively we made some miscues and Valerie just bared down and really went after them. Really proud of our team and the way we didn’t panic in that situation and just got out of a tough jam.”

Clemson got the scoring started in the first. Following what could have been two costly errors in the first, the Tigers came out hot with two back-to-back doubles from Pereira and Clark to give Clemson the 1-0 lead. Shortly after with runners on second and third, Marissa Guimbarda launched a sac-fly out to left field to score Clark, giving the Tigers the 2-0 lead after one.

After four scoreless innings, Clemson struck yet again in the fifth. With bases loaded and one out, Guimbarda was hit by a pitch, bringing in Arielle Oda from third and extending the Tiger’s lead for a final score of 3-0.

Next up, Clemson faces Georgia Tech on Sunday, May 1, for their third and final game of the series at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson. First pitch is scheduled for noon on RSN. The Tigers are set to open up post-season play in the ACC tournament later this month.