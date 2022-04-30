Pre-draft process was 'frustrating' for Booth, but he's 'super excited' to be a Viking

On Friday night, Andrew Booth Jr. realized a lifelong dream when he heard his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings selected the former Clemson star cornerback with the 10th pick of the second round (No. 42 overall), and Booth spoke with the media after being picked about joining the Vikings.

“I’m super excited, man,” Booth said. “This is a lifetime dream coming true. It’s kind of out-of-body because it’s a lifetime dream, so it’s finally here. I really don’t have words. I don’t have too many words. I’m just ready to play the game that I love again and play at the highest level with great health. I feel the best I’ve felt in a long time, so I’m just ready to put the pads on and get to it.”

Booth was widely projected by pundits to be a first-round pick, but he recently underwent hernia surgery, which kept him from participating in the NFL Scouting Combine and Clemson’s Pro Day last month and undoubtedly hurt his draft stock.

The pre-draft process, Booth said, was “frustrating” because he felt not being able to go through testing and workouts made it difficult for teams to really love him. But he says he’s more healthy – and “10 times better” — than the player NFL teams saw on film, and he’s ready to get to work with the Vikings.

“It’s been crazy, but I went into it understanding everything’s about perspective, and from the teams’ perspective, I understood,” Booth said when asked about teams wondering if there are health concerns or injury issues with him. “I didn’t do the combine and Pro Day, so I made it kind of hard for everybody to really love me. I know everybody really, really liked me.

“It was tough because I know one, I’m more healthy than the guy that’s on tape that goes out on these meetings everybody’s putting up. I’m 10 times better than the cat on tape, and it’s kind of like a bad feeling because I know what it is now, I know my health, I know where it’s going to be. So, it’s kind of frustrating. But like I always say, I end up wherever I’m supposed to be and I’m super excited to be a Viking. … But let’s do it. That’s all I got. Let’s do it.”

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2021, Booth recorded 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games (all starts) last season and finished his three-year career with the Tigers (2019-21) with 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) over 35 career games (15 starts).

The Vikings might have an opening for a starting cornerback, and Booth was asked if he’s the type of guy who could potentially start as a rookie for the Vikings.

“Absolutely. I just feel like I’m that guy,” he said. “A lot of people have their own perspective on it or whatever. But I’m going to come in, I’m going to work hard and that’s just what it is. I’m going to come in, I’m going to do what I’m supposed to do and then whatever happens after that happens. But I’m going to come in, I’m going to do my thing, I’m going to work hard and I’m going to be the standard.

“Going kind of high, like second round, kind of high, my future teammates, they’re like, ‘Well, this guy was drafted high, let me see something.’ I know I’m going to have to be the standard, I’m going to have to show those cats and gain their respect off the rip. So, I plan on coming in and working hard and earning that starting spot.”

