Tigers in top group for elite in-state OL

An in-state prospect, who is also one of the nation’s top interior offensive linemen dropped his top four schools on Saturday afternoon via social media.

Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) four-star Markee Anderson is down to Clemson, South Carolina, LSU and North Carolina.

Clemson offered Anderson back in September of 2021 and he’s made countless trips to campus ever since. He made a surprise visit to Clemson in March and it’s likely that he returns to Tiger Town sometime summer

“I was very excited and shocked,” Anderson told The Clemson Insider after receiving an offer from the Tigers, “and it means a lot to be offered from a local school.”

Anderson is tabbed as the nation’s No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 70 overall prospect in the class of 2023, per 247Sports.

