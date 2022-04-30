Turner signs UDFA deal

Turner signs UDFA deal

Football

Turner signs UDFA deal

By April 30, 2022 7:27 pm

By |

Nolan Turner turned his strong pre-draft showing into a shot at the next level.

Clemson’s former safety has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, a source told The Clemson Insider.  Turner had about 10 teams that were interested in signing him.

He is the second former Clemson defensive back to pick his destination after not being selected in this year’s NFL Draft, joining cornerback Mario Goodrich (Philadelphia Eagles).

Turner played in 65 games – fourth-most in program history – with 25 starts during his six-year career at Clemson. He finished fourth on the team this past season with 69 tackles with three pass breakups and an interception despite dealing with hamstring and toe injuries. Turner earned All-American honors in 2020 when he had 66 tackles and a team-high three picks. 

He finished his career with 259 tackles, 20 pass breakups and seven interceptions.

Yet Turner wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine in February. He got a chance to show face in front of NFL personnel a month earlier at the East-West Shrine Game, but Turner seemed to answer any lingering questions about his athleticism during Clemson’s pro day, where the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder stole the show with some head-turning numbers.

Turner blazed times of 4.46 and 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a full second faster than any other participant. He also had the highest vertical jump (37 ½ inches) while his broad jump (10 feet, 2 inches) was tied for the longest.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

14m

A former Clemson defensive tackle has signed a free agent deal after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft. On January 4, 2021 Jordan Williams entered the transfer portal and later signed with Virginia (…)

1hr

After going undrafted in this year’s 2022 NFL draft, it didn’t take long for former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich to find a new home. Goodrich is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Philadelphia (…)

2hr

Baylon Spector saw his dream come true when he was taken in this year’s NFL Draft. Spector was taken in the seventh round Saturday by the Buffalo Bills, who made the former Clemson linebacker the 231st (…)

3hr

While Clemson waits on more players to come off the board, a former Tiger was taken in the NFL Draft on Saturday. Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home