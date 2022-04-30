Turner signs UDFA deal

Nolan Turner turned his strong pre-draft showing into a shot at the next level.

Clemson’s former safety has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, a source told The Clemson Insider. Turner had about 10 teams that were interested in signing him.

He is the second former Clemson defensive back to pick his destination after not being selected in this year’s NFL Draft, joining cornerback Mario Goodrich (Philadelphia Eagles).

Turner played in 65 games – fourth-most in program history – with 25 starts during his six-year career at Clemson. He finished fourth on the team this past season with 69 tackles with three pass breakups and an interception despite dealing with hamstring and toe injuries. Turner earned All-American honors in 2020 when he had 66 tackles and a team-high three picks.

He finished his career with 259 tackles, 20 pass breakups and seven interceptions.

Yet Turner wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine in February. He got a chance to show face in front of NFL personnel a month earlier at the East-West Shrine Game, but Turner seemed to answer any lingering questions about his athleticism during Clemson’s pro day, where the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder stole the show with some head-turning numbers.

Turner blazed times of 4.46 and 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a full second faster than any other participant. He also had the highest vertical jump (37 ½ inches) while his broad jump (10 feet, 2 inches) was tied for the longest.

