Watch: Andrew Booth gets his draft call from Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings traded up to get Andrew Booth Jr. for a reason.

That’s what Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told the former Clemson star cornerback over the phone after they moved up the board to take him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 42nd overall pick.

You can watch the moment Booth got the phone call from the Vikings that would change his life forever, letting him know he’d been drafted into the NFL:

We traded up to get @andrewbooth21 for a reason. pic.twitter.com/41Ajr88YTQ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 30, 2022

