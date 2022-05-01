A look at Clemson's top 2023 draft prospects

The paint is still drying on this year’s NFL Draft, which saw two former Clemson players have their names called over the last three days. But it’s never too early to look ahead to next year.

With that said, here’s a look at some of the Tigers’ top 2023 draft prospects:

DT Bryan Bresee

The crown jewel of the Tigers’ heralded 2020 recruiting class, Bresee’s time at Clemson figures to be over after his third season with the program. He has 48 tackles. 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in his first 16 games for the Tigers.

Those stats as an interior lineman indicate just how much of a handful Bresee is for opposing offensive lineman with his combination of size, athleticism and agility. He was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year as a freshman and a third-team all-ACC selection last season despite only playing four games.

Seemingly the only question left regarding Bresee is will he be the same player coming back from the torn ACL that cut his sophomore season short? If he’s back to anything close to his old form, the nation’s former No. 1 recruit could be one of the first players taken in next year’s draft. 247Sports projects Bresee to be the fifth overall pick.

DE Myles Murphy

If Bresee isn’t the first Clemson player taken in next year’s draft, it might be Murphy, another former blue-chip recruit who’s on a similar three-and-out college trajectory.

Murphy has been as advertised since signing with the Tigers as a consensus five-star prospect in 2020. With an ideal 6-5, 275-pound frame that could also be used on the interior at the next level, Murphy led Clemson in sacks (7) and tackles for loss (14) this past season. He’s got 94 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles so far in his career.

Another strong season off the edge could vault Murphy into the top half of next year’s first round if he’s not there already in the eyes of NFL decision-makers. The Sporting News ranks Murphy as the top end prospect for next year.

LB Trenton Simpson

Another likely three-and-out talent at Clemson, Simpson is an elite prospect at the second level of the defense. The 6-2, 230-pounder is a fast, explosive athlete who can be used in a variety of ways.

Clemson used him as their Sam/nickel ‘backer the last two seasons, where he proved to be one of the Tigers’ top edge rushers. He ranked second on the team in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (6) this past season while adding three pass breakups. He already has 10 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss in 25 career games.

Simpson made the switch to Will linebacker this spring in a move Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said was best for his future in the sport, though it will be fascinating to see how NFL teams decide to use his skill set. He’s capable of lining up on the inside in a 4-3 scheme or on the edge in a 3-4 defense. The Sporting News ranks Simpson as the top linebacker prospect for next year.

DE KJ Henry

Another member of Clemson’s loaded defensive line, Henry is an edge defender that can do a little bit of everything. The 6-4, 260-pounder has 88 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and five pass breakups over 44 games, including 10 starts.

Henry is coming off a season in which he posted career-highs in tackles for loss (6.5) and sacks (4.5). Increasing his sack numbers in his final season with the Tigers could improve his draft stock.

DE Xavier Thomas

Thomas’ gradual return to his old form after nearly walking away from football has been well-documented. Now it’s about maximizing potential for Clemson’s fifth-year senior.

Thomas could’ve gone pro after last season and likely seen his name come off the board at some point this year, but Thomas said it wouldn’t have been as soon as he would have liked. He insisted his best football is still ahead of him, something he hopes to show NFL teams during his final season with the Tigers.

A former five-star recruit, Thomas has 27.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks at Clemson. He had 27 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season along with a team-high 17 quarterback hurries. It’s not crazy to think the 6-2, 260-pounder could be used as an end in a 4-3 defense or an edge-rushing outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.

DT Tyler Davis

Bresee’s running mate on the interior of the defensive line, Davis has been a mainstay in the starting lineup since arriving on campus in 2019.

At 6-2 and 300 pounds, Davis possesses the athleticism and mechanics to play different techniques in the trenches. He’s missed time the last couple of seasons because of injuries, which could be a concern for NFL teams, but Davis still earned first-team all-ACC honors a season ago after recording 27 tackles and 2.5 sacks in nine games.

OL Jordan McFadden

While most of Clemson’s top next-level talent lies on the defensive side of the ball, McFadden is an experienced offensive lineman that could provide an NFL team with versatility up front.

McFadden is entering his third year as a starter. The first was at right tackle before McFadden moved over to left tackle this past season, starting all 25 games during those seasons. He was a second-team all-ACC performer a season ago.

McFadden has held up well on the edges despite not having prototypical size for the position (6-2, 310 pounds). He could slide inside at the next level. Swinney said McFadden has even practiced some at center. The ability to play multiple positions will only make McFadden a more appealing option for teams in need of a lineman at the next level.

QB DJ Uiagalelei

Uiagalelei is behind the others on the list in terms of his development, but there’s no denying the physical talent.

The Tigers’ signal caller, once a five-star recruit himself, has prototypical size as a pocket passer (6-4, 240 pounds), and there may not be a quarterback that’s eligible for next year’s draft with a stronger arm. Uiagalelei can make every throw on the field rather easily.

Of course, whether or not those passes are on the mark more often than not is the biggest question for Uiagalelei heading into his junior season. He’s thrown for 3,160 yards in 23 games but has just four more touchdown passes than interceptions at this point in his career.

Inconsistent accuracy and decision-making at times plagued Uiagalelei last season in particular when he completed just 55% of his passes with more interceptions than touchdown passes. If Uiagalelei can make significant strides in those areas this fall, though, his draft stock could skyrocket.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks