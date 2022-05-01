Bills' GM expects Spector to 'bring a little edge to us'

Baylon Spector was still on the Buffalo Bills’ draft board when the team’s final pick of the NFL Draft rolled around Saturday.

That’s how the former Clemson linebacker ended up as part of the Bills’ draft class, Bills general manager Brandon Beane explained to reporters. Buffalo spent its eighth and final selection on Spector, taking him in the sixth round with the 231st overall pick.

Linebacker was a need for the Bills, something Beane said Spector helped the team address. He was the second linebacker drafted by the Bills, joining the team’s third-round pick, Baylor’s Terrel Bernard.

“(Spector) is going to bring a little edge to us, and I like the depth we’ve added in that linebacker room,” Beane said.

Beane said Buffalo had “some good grades” on Spector, who started the last two seasons for Clemson at the Will linebacker position. He was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler this past season with 85 stops and also pulled down his only career interception.

“He had some good years at Clemson,” Beane said. “They had a couple of good linebackers. They had another one there, (James) Skalski, that if you’ve followed Clemson, those two guys made a lot of plays. If the (defensive) line wasn’t making it, usually one of those two linebackers was there making it.”

One aspect of Spector’s game Beane said the Bills particularly liked was his versatility, which Beane believes will help the 6-foot-1, 245-pounder earn a spot on Buffalo’s 53-man roster.

“Kind of like Terrel from Baylor in a sense that he can play inside and out,” Beane said. “He should help us on special teams. Smart and kind of tough kid. He’s fun to watch fly around.”

We’re LIVE with GM Brandon Beane at the end of the 2022 NFL Draft! #BillsMafia 📺:ABC, ESPN, NFL Network https://t.co/wBNwIqKVg2 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 30, 2022

