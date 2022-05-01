Clemson softball sweeps Georgia Tech; finishes season on a high note

Clemson softball’s walk-off win over Georgia Tech Sunday, allowed the Tigers to sweep the series and finish the season on a high note.

Maddie Moore’s eighth-inning single scored Alia Logoleo, helping Clemson (37-14, 14-10 ACC) earn its 100th victory in program history.

Regan Spencer got things started in the circle, allowing just two runs on two hits, as the Tigers played exceptional defense in the first four innings.

Neither team was able to put up runs until the bottom of the third. Cammy Pereira reached on an error, allowing Moore, who walked to lead off the inning, to advance to second.

Then McKenzie Clark flew out to right field, which allowed Moore to advance to third. Valerie Cagle opened the scoring with a two-run double down the third baseline, plating both Moore and Perieria.

Clemson had some errors of its own in the top of the fifth.

Alia Logoleo’s throwing error on an infield single allowed for Georgia Tech to have runners on the corners with nobody out. Georgia Tech’s Bailee Zeitler singled to left field, bringing a run home.

After Spencer secured a strikeout, Jin Sileo stole third base for the Yellow Jackets. Sileo would tie the game, as she scored on a sac-fly.

Clemson was unable to respond with runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Millie Thompson, who took over for Spencer in the circle at the top of the sixth, gave Clemson momentum starting off with consecutive strikeouts. Thompson held down the fort for consecutive innings, but the Tigers were unable to regain the lead.

Thompson (12-3) came back for a third inning of work and struck out two more. She finished with four strikeouts and allowed zero runs and zero hits.

Senior day ceremonies concluded the game where Pereira, Sam Russ, Carly Shannon, Emma Whitfield, Bailey Taylor, Marissa Guimbarda, and Grace Mattimore were honored.