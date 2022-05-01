Former Tiger DL gets his chance in the NFL

Former Tiger DL gets his chance in the NFL

By May 1, 2022 3:26 pm

Another former Clemson defensive lineman will get a chance to play in the National Football League.

In January of 2021 Nyles Pinckney transferred away from Clemson after winning two national championships with the Tigers.  He transferred to Minnesota.

Pinckney was invited to minicamp with the New Orleans Saints.

Pinckney finished his time at Clemson with 98 tackles, 13.5 for loss, 3.0 sacks, a sack, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.  Pinkney was part of a senior class that finished undefeated at Death Valley in a four-year span (27-0 from 2017-20).

