Rising Carolinas safety says an offer from Clemson would 'mean everything'

Recruiting

By May 1, 2022 11:04 am

Clemson continues to keep tabs on a Tar Heel State safety that could see an offer come his way in the coming weeks.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with AC Reynolds (Asheville, N.C.) three-star DaShawn Stone, who has been keeping in constant contact with Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn, as they continue to build up their relationship with one another.

“Coach Conn, he said he really likes me,” Stone said. “Our relationship has definitely grown greater over the last couple of weeks. I can tell he’s a really good guy, who cares about people. I can tell he knows a lot about football, the way he talks to me about it and things like that. (He) just wants to get me up to a camp and evaluate me more.”

Stone hasn’t decided when he will camp at Clemson this summer but imagines that it’ll either be June 1 or 2.

Clemson got Stone back on campus for the team’s Orange & White Spring Game on April 9.

“The spring game visit was nice,” Stone said. “I like the way that Dabo (Swinney) runs his team. I like the way they conduct themselves on game days. It was a great experience. You can just tell that it’s a different type of experience on gameday down there.

“Yeah I think I could,” he said when asked if he could see himself fitting in the backend of Clemson’s defense. “I think it’s a system that I can really fit into. And the safeties, they are very well-coached. You can tell by Coach Conn.”

Conn stopped by AC Reynolds last week, which shows Stone that Clemson is not only interested in him, but the Tigers are also prioritizing him as a prospect. Right now, it’s a matter of them evaluating Stone a bit more in one-on-one situations, like at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer.

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “It would mean everything because Clemson’s like a big school and everything. It’s just exciting.”

Stone has recently seen his recruitment pick up as he’s added offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Liberty, Coastal Carolina and UNC Charlotte. He feels like it’s a testament to the hard work he’s putting in.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Stone is enjoying the process and letting things continue to play out. He’s in no rush to make a decision, but said schools like Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Coastal are currently recruiting him the hardest.

Photo for this article courtesy of @DaShawn_112 on Twitter.

