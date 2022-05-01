Skalski signs free-agent deal

James Skalski will get his chance to make a National Football League roster. The former Clemson linebacker has signed a free-agent contract.

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that James Skalski has signed a free-agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Skalski was a two-year team captain who completed his six-year career spanning 2016-21 credited with 310 career tackles (20.5 tackles for loss), 10.0 sacks, 12 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He played in 69 career games for the Tigers which tied for the school record.