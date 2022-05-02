Clemson makes the cut for newly offered 4-star Texas OL

One of Clemson’s top offensive lineman targets in the class of 2023 dropped his top-10 schools late Sunday night via social media.

Vandegrift High School (Austin, TX.) four-star Ian Reed is down to Clemson, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

Reed — a 6-foot-6, 305-pound junior — earned an offer from Clemson when he was on campus for the program’s Orange & White Spring Game on April 9.

“The trip was amazing and everything I’d imagined it would be,” Reed told The Clemson Insider after the visit. “Clemson is a special place and the visit was great.”

Reed wasn’t entirely sure that Clemson would offer him during his campus visit. In fact, he viewed it as a 50/50 chance of happening. With that being said, what does it mean for Reed to ultimately earn an offer from the Tigers?

“Getting an offer from Clemson is just a dream of mine,” he said. “After watching them when I was growing up a bit, getting an offer from Clemson is just amazing. I was super happy. It was just incredible.”

Now with an offer in hand, Reed indicated that Clemson is definitely up there in his recruitment and that the Tigers are probably a top-three school for him, coming off of the visit.

Reed told us that he plans on taking on making his way back to Clemson for an official visit either in early June or late July.

Thank You to the all of the coaches that have been recruiting me, each and every Offer was a blessing to me and my family, I am announcing my 2nd phase of my recruitment moving forward@RecruitVandyFB @JeremyO_Johnson @samspiegs @gabrieldbrooks @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/DEcEuDDzc9 — Ian Reed (@Ian_Reed72) May 2, 2022

