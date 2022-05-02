Clemson makes the cut for newly offered 4-star Texas OL

Clemson makes the cut for newly offered 4-star Texas OL

Recruiting

Clemson makes the cut for newly offered 4-star Texas OL

By May 2, 2022 1:00 am

By |

One of Clemson’s top offensive lineman targets in the class of 2023 dropped his top-10 schools late Sunday night via social media.

Vandegrift High School (Austin, TX.) four-star Ian Reed is down to Clemson, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

Reed — a 6-foot-6, 305-pound junior — earned an offer from Clemson when he was on campus for the program’s Orange & White Spring Game on April 9.

“The trip was amazing and everything I’d imagined it would be,” Reed told The Clemson Insider after the visit. “Clemson is a special place and the visit was great.”

Reed wasn’t entirely sure that Clemson would offer him during his campus visit. In fact, he viewed it as a 50/50 chance of happening. With that being said, what does it mean for Reed to ultimately earn an offer from the Tigers?

“Getting an offer from Clemson is just a dream of mine,” he said. “After watching them when I was growing up a bit, getting an offer from Clemson is just amazing. I was super happy. It was just incredible.”

Now with an offer in hand, Reed indicated that Clemson is definitely up there in his recruitment and that the Tigers are probably a top-three school for him, coming off of the visit.

Reed told us that he plans on taking on making his way back to Clemson for an official visit either in early June or late July.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Justyn Ross has his home in the NFL. After going undrafted during the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Clemson star wide receiver is finally getting his shot in the league and is getting a chance with the Kansas (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home