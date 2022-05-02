Ross finally signs with NFL team

Justyn Ross has his home in the NFL.

After going undrafted during the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Clemson star wide receiver is finally getting his shot in the league and is getting a chance with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are signing Ross to a free agent deal according to multiple reports.

It’s the culmination of an inspiring comeback for Ross, who returned to the field in 2021 following a career-threatening spinal condition that cost him all of the 2020 season. He had spinal surgery in June 2020 to repair a congenital condition discovered on his spine, as well as a bulging disc, both of which were discovered after he suffered an injury in practice in March 2020.

Ross was named as one of two recipients of the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award, which is presented annually to the conference’s most courageous player(s), after recording team highs in receptions (46) and receiving yards (514) while adding three receiving touchdowns in 10 games (all starts) last season.

In 2019, Ross was an honorable mention All-ACC selection after posting 865 yards and eight touchdowns on a team-high 66 receptions over 14 games (all starts). That came after he burst onto the scene with a spectacular true freshman season in 2018 during which he caught 46 passes for a team-leading 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games.

The former five-star prospect announced his presence on the game’s biggest stages as a freshman, catching six passes for 148 yards with two touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl vs. Notre Dame and six passes for 153 yards with one touchdown in Clemson’s College Football Playoff National Championship victory over Alabama.

Ross finished his Clemson career spanning 2018-21 having recorded 158 passes for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns across 39 career games (24 starts). The Phenix City, Ala., native concluded his time at Clemson ranked tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions. He caught a pass in 37 straight games, tied for the third-longest streak in Clemson history as of the end of the 2021 season.

Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Clemson standout wide receiver Justyn Ross, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 2, 2022

Clemson WR Justyn Ross is signing with the #Chiefs to their 90-man roster, per source. Ross led the ACC in receiving as a freshman in 2018, ranked fifth nationally with 21.7 YPC and was second in receiving touchdowns. He also stands 6-3, 210 pounds. High quality addition for — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 2, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks