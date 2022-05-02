Wagner wins ACC & national weekly honors for second week in a row

Baseball

By May 2, 2022 2:13 pm

Sophomore infielder Max Wagner (Green Bay, Wis.) was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, announced by the conference office, and one of 13 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday. It marked the second week in a row he earned ACC Player-of-the-Week honors, becoming the first Tiger to win the award in back-to-back weeks since 2012 (Richie Shaffer).

Wagner continued to stay red hot last week by going 13-for-20 (.650) with four homers, two doubles, 14 RBIs, 11 runs, a 1.350 slugging percentage, four walks and a .708 on-base percentage in five games, four of which were against top-25 teams. He reached base via a hit or walk in 17 of his 24 plate appearances.

He went 3-for-5 with two homers and six RBIs in Clemson’s 17-4 win over No. 22 Wofford on Wednesday, then went 9-for-12 (.750) with two homers, two doubles, seven RBIs, six runs, a 1.417 slugging percentage, two walks and a .786 on-base percentage in three games at No. 10 Louisville over the weekend. In the series finale, he went 4-for-5 with two homers and five RBIs.

On the season, he is hitting .403 with 21 homers, one triple, 14 doubles, 61 RBIs, 53 runs, a .520 on-base percentage and one steal in 45 games (41 starts). He also leads the nation in slugging percentage (.916).

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

