Another former Clemson specialist getting NFL shot

Another former Clemson specialist is getting his NFL opportunity.

Former Tiger long snapper Jack Maddox has earned an invitation to the New York Giants’ rookie minicamp, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

An original walk-on at Clemson, Maddox was awarded a scholarship for his final two seasons. He snapped in 36 career games from 2017-21, including 25 games as Clemson’s starting long snapper from 2020-21.

The Acton, Mass., native did not have a errant or mishandled snap in his entire career, and he was part of the program for four ACC championships, four College Football Playoff berths, two National Championship Game appearances and one national title.

Last season, Maddox snapped in all 13 games for the Tigers, sharing team specialist of the year honors with B.T. Potter and Will Spiers.

Spiers is also getting a shot in the NFL, as he has been invited to the Green Bay Packers’ rookie minicamp.

Clemson long snapper Jack Maddox invited to the New York Giants' rookie minicamp, per a league source. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 2, 2022

