Interest from 'Wide Receiver U' means a lot to versatile Virginia WR

Clemson recently played host to a standout Virginia-based wide receiver who is firmly on the Tigers’ recruiting radar for the class of 2024.

Lamar Booker, Jr. — a 6-foot-2, 180-pound sophomore from the Collegiate School (Richmond, Va.) traveled to Tiger Town for an unofficial visit on April 8 and took in Clemson’s annual Orange & White Spring Game a day later.

“It was great,” Booker told The Clemson Insider regarding his first visit to Clemson. “We came for the spring game, which was amazing. I met Isaiah Simmons — that was pretty cool. First of, all he was a lot bigger than I thought he was. He’s huge. It was just great seeing someone that has already been through the process that you’re going through and is ultimately where you want to be. It was great.”

Clemson is looking at the versatile Booker as a receiver. With that, he had a chance to speak with Tyler Grisham at the spring game, which he described as a “great talk” in the locker room.

“They want me to come back for the camp in June, which is good,” he said. “They said they liked my film and thought I was a pretty good player. They were saying that I need to work on the small things. I’d say I’m a pretty tall guy and I need to work on not just using my length, but being twitchy. They were just giving me advice on how I can take my game to the next level.

“Obviously, Clemson’s a really good school. If I wanted to be there, they were telling me tips on how I could end up there.”

Hearing from a school like Clemson, especially when considering the program’s history at the wide receiver position, means a lot to Booker.

“They call it Wide Receiver U (WRU) for a reason,” Booker said. “The receivers coach saying he liked my film as a receiver and them wanting to see me in person, that was a lot. It would mean a lot to be coached up by Coach Grisham, knowing the history of the receivers who have come through Clemson.”

He’s obviously aware of how Clemson tends to let things play out on the recruiting trail. That’s why they invited him to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp next month, so they can see him in person and make their evaluation from there.

“That definitely gives me a little bit of a confidence boost,” Booker said. “It lets me know that eyes are on me, even though sometimes I think they’re not. It lets me know that I’m getting places.”

After earning offers from two in-state programs in Virginia and Virginia Tech, Booker received an offer from Penn State on April 15. While he holds a trio of offers from Power Five programs, Booker feels like it’s only a matter of time before his recruitment skyrockets.

“I feel like once coaches see me in person, see my speed — I think my speed’s really underrated — see my size, I feel like I’m pretty quick and twitchy for a big guy,” he said. “Once they see that, I feel like my recruitment’s gonna take off.”

“Number one, I feel like my biggest threat is that I’m a deep threat,” Booker said when asked to describe himself as a player. “My speed, my length, my height — I can jump — just throw it in my direction and I’ll catch it. I feel like my route running is really slept on. My route tree is kind of limited in the offense I’m in, but it’s there. That’s why I feel like in-person at these camps, it’ll really help boost my recruitment.”

When he camps at Clemson this summer, Booker said that he will show the full package and won’t leave anything on the table.

Had a great time today at Clemson’s spring game! It was great meeting @Coach_Grisham and Coach Swinney. I will definitely be back in June! @ClemsonFB @CougFB pic.twitter.com/HYlFuWAbDR — Lamar Booker Jr. ⑥ (@LamarBookerJr1) April 9, 2022

— Photo for this article courtesy of Lamar Booker, Jr.

